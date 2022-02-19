UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers (right) and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie (left) with the vaccines delivered to the country. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Australia has delivered 3.6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam over recent weeks through a procurement agreement with UNICEF and in partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Health, according to a press release from the Australian Embassy on February 19.



The last batch of 2.2 million doses arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on February 19.



This delivery completes Australia’s commitment to share 7.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Vietnam. In addition to the Pfizer doses procured through UNICEF, Australia has shared 4.2 million AstraZeneca doses from its own supply since August last year.



Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie welcomed the delivery, saying that Australia was a close friend and partner of Vietnam and that the two would continue to “unite in our shared fight against COVID-19.”



“Vietnam has made tremendous progress with its COVID-19 vaccine rollout and I am proud that Australia could contribute towards this important work. It is critical to saving lives and boosting economic recovery."



UNICEF Representative Rana Flowers in Vietnam said: “We are grateful to the Government of Australia for sharing these life-saving vaccine doses with the Vietnamese people. Vietnam has proven itself highly efficient in the safe delivery of vaccines, ensuring that these are utilised effectively."



"These vaccines will help Vietnam in its effort to reach all, extending to children and ensuring the rollout of booster doses. All of which contributes to a reduction in the severity of disease experienced, and importantly protects hospitals and the health workers from being overwhelmed”.



The Pfizer doses were purchased with UNICEF’s support through Australia’s 60 million AUD package of support for Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.



Australia is also partnering with UNICEF to ensure vaccine distribution is safe, effective and equitable. The Australia-UNICEF partnership has bolstered the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, supporting the delivery of 1,910 refrigerators to hard-to-reach communes, healthcare worker training, and communications campaigns.



Australia’s vaccine dose deliveries and the package of support make it one of Vietnam’s top partners supporting the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign./.