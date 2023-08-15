Information about the case is published on ADC's website (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia (ADC) has officially concluded its investigation and decided not to impose anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrate products originating from Lithuania and Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) has announced.

In this case, Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters cooperated fully with and provided the required data and information for the ADC, significantly contributing to the positive outcome of the case.



TRAV said Australia's trade remedy investigation activities were also assessed as fairly objective and transparent, with comprehensive consideration of the information and data provided by Vietnam. This provides an opportunity for the Vietnamese product to be exported to this market again.



Earlier, the ADC reported that ammonium nitrate products were to be subject to dumping during the investigation period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.



According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, ammonium nitrate products imported from Lithuania and Vietnam account for approximately 0.8% and 0.2% of the total market share in Australia, respectively.

Previously, the case was initiated by the ADC on June 8, 2022, involving Chile, Lithuania, and Vietnam. In August 2022, the ADC announced the termination of the investigation into Chile as the country did not export ammonium nitrate during the investigation period.

As scheduled, the deadline for submitting comments on the Statement of Essential Facts (SEF) is within 20 days from the publication date of the SEF (expected to be June 19, 2023).

The final investigation report was issued on August 8. The Minister for Industry, Science, Energy, and Resources of Australia will make an official decision (expected) within 30 days from the date of receiving the final investigation report.

Documents and information related to the case are posted by the ADC at the following address: https://www.industry.gov.au/regulations-and-standards/anti-dumping-and-countervailing-system/anti-dumping-commission-current-cases/605./.