ASEAN Australia pledges support for ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific Australia will continue supporting the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific and working to ensure stability and peace in the region, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.

ASEAN Australia forms 1.3-billion-USD finance package to boost trade, investment with ASEAN Australia on March 5 announced its plan to increase investment in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASSEAN) by setting up a 1.3-billion-USD finance package to boost trade and investment in the region.

World Over 10 million Thais require medical treatment because of air pollution in 2023 Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has warned that the government must do more to tackle air pollution as more than 10 million people in the country required treatment for pollution-related health problems in 2023.