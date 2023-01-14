Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski (second, right) chats with members of a community-based tourism team owned by women in Choan Then village, Y Ty commune, Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province. (Photo: Lao Cai newspaper)

Hanoi (VNA) - Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski has affirmed that the northwestern region remains the focus of the expanded bilateral partnership between Australia and Vietnam, especially in terms of clean water, agriculture, transport infrastructure, women's economic empowerment, tourism and private sector development.



In his working sessions with officials of Yen Bai and Lao Cai provinces from January 11-13 as part of his trip to projects funded by Australia in the two localities and Phu Tho province, Goledzinowski said the partnership has helped improve the lives of people in ethnic minority communities in the region.



He highlighted the fruitful development in the Vietnam - Australia relations across fields, from education, agriculture, innovation, climate change, clean energy transition, and trade to inclusive sustainable growth and people-to-people exchange.



The diplomat said he was pleased to visit the northwest localities of Vietnam and witness changes in their socio-economic development thanks to his country’s support.



During his trip, Goledzinowski met representatives of production facilities and businesses owned by ethnic minority women, and worked with those from private and public enterprises to assess Australia's support in these localities.



He had discussions with a number of individuals on how to promote linkages between the private sector and farmers to improve the northwest's ability in exporting processed bamboo shoots.

The diplomat also visited a local medical station which received a refrigerator to store COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Australian Government./.