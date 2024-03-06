ASEAN Australia forms 1.3-billion-USD finance package to boost trade, investment with ASEAN Australia on March 5 announced its plan to increase investment in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASSEAN) by setting up a 1.3-billion-USD finance package to boost trade and investment in the region.

World Thai economy needs urgent stimulus: Official Thailand’s economy is in a "critical situation" that requires urgent stimulus measures, Prommin Lertsuridej, chief of staff to the Prime Minister said on March 4.

World Australia expands maritime cooperation with ASEAN The Australian Government will invest 64 million AUD (41.8 million USD) over the next four years, including 40 million USD in new funding, to enhance Australia's Southeast Asia Maritime Partnerships, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on March 4.

ASEAN Special summit a chance for ASEAN, Australia to advance relations, commitments The ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations is considered a chance for the two sides to further enhance bilateral cooperation along with their commitments to the current ties and regional growth and success, an expert has said.