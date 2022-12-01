Business Online Friday 2022 launched in Ho Chi Minh City A ceremony to launch Online Friday 2022 and open the second Concentrated Promotion Month of this year called “Shopping Season” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 1 evening.

Business Vietnam Expo 2022 kicks off in HCM City The 20th Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam Expo 2022) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 on December 1.

Business PM applauds Nike’s contributions to Vietnamese economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Chief Operating Officer of Nike, Inc., Andy Campion in Hanoi on December 1, speaking highly of the firm’s contributions to Vietnam’s exports and job creation in the recent past.

Business Tra fish exports post strongest growth among fishery products Tra fish exports have posted the strongest growth among fishery products so far this year while the biggest revenue was recorded in shrimp shipments, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).