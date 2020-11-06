Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Australian and Swiss governments have announced urgent humanitarian assistance to residents hit by the recent floods in Vietnam’s central region.

On November 6, the Australian Embassy to Vietnam said the Australian Government has committed additional 2 million AUD (1.45 million USD) to help Vietnam respond to the impacts of prolonged floods and landslides in the region, apart from the initial 100,000 AUD.

The sum will be used to address urgent needs for affected communities such as clean water and sanitation, and emergency kits. It will also help restore clean water supply system for schools.

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie said the effort will be carried out via partners operating in humanitarian assistance field, including the United Nations Children’s Fund and non-governmental organisations within the framework of the Australian Humanitarian Partnership Group.

She affirmed that Australia reorients resources of the Aus4Innovation programme between Vietnam and Australia to contribute to relief effort, in which the UTS Rapido Vietnam will be supported in providing drinking water for disadvantaged communities in the central region.



The same day, the Swiss Embassy in Vietnam also announced that the Swiss Government will grant an urgent aid worth 300,000 CHF (333,000 USD) to help affected residents in the region via the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

The sum will address immediate needs of 160,000 people within 12 months, focusing on housing, livelihoods, health care, water resources and environmental hygiene.

The Swiss Embassy conveyed the most profound sympathy to residents in the central region and affirmed that the Swiss Government and people will stand side by side with the Vietnamese Government to overcome the losses./.