Australia, Thailand discuss COVID-19 control solutions
Hanoi (VNA) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha had a telephone talk on measures to address common challenges in COVID-19 prevention and control on August 18.
Amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand with over 20,000 new cases each day, the two PMs discussed Canberra’s support to Thailand in accessing safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines via bilateral initiatives, the Regional Vaccine Access and Health Security Initiative, QUAD Vaccine Partnership, and the Group of Seven (G7).
This is the first talk between the two leaders since negotiations on Australia-Thailand strategic partnerships concluded in last November./.
