World Japanese chemical giant expands production in Malaysia Japan’s chemical giant Toray Industries Inc. announced on August 18 that it has improved its manufacturing capacity for a material known as ABS resin as a new plant of its Malaysian unit begins full production.

World Philippines further lowers growth forecast for 2021 The Philippine government on August 18 revised its economic growth projection for 2021 from 6-7 percent to 4-5 percent due to the re-imposition of lockdown in Metro Manila to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.