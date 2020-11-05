Politics Condolences to Afghanistan over terror attack Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has extended a message of condolences to Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar over the recent terror attack at Kabul University.

Politics Quang Tri: isolated Huong Lap, Huong Viet communes still hard to access At present, the two communes of Huong Lap and Huong Viet have not yet been able to access Khe Sanh and Huong Hoa districts, Quang Tri province. Rescuers have to take a detour from Quang Binh, 200 km further with dangerous mountain road, to reach the communes.

Politics Hanoi highly values ADB’s support in infrastructure development Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh appreciated the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s support in the capital city’s infrastructure development over recent years while hosting ADB Country Director in Vietnam Andrew Jeffries on November 4.

Politics Sustainable development high on agenda at NA’s 10th sitting Legislators continue discussing a series of socio-economic situation issues, including solutions to sustainable development, during their working session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th sitting on November 5.