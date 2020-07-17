World WB helps Cambodia improve road system The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on July 17 approved a 100 million USD credit from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Cambodia Road Connectivity Improvement Project.

World UN supports Cambodia’s programme to take migrant workers home The UN has announced that it will provide 1 million USD to a joint programme with the Cambodian Government to support Cambodian migrant workers to return home.

World Cambodia commits to ensuring world food security: PM Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated the country’s commitment to the world food security during a recent visit to the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Prey Veng province.