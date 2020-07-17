Australian institute lauds Vietnam’s low-cost COVID-19 combat model
The Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA) has published an article hailing Vietnam’s low-cost model of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Test for COVID-19 in Ha Nam (Photo: VNA)
Sydney (VNA) - The Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA) has published an article hailing Vietnam’s low-cost model of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said COVID-19 has been a test for all countries worldwide. Despite lacking a large public health system or strong financial capacity, Vietnam used a different approach to effectively contain the disease.
Its countermeasures reflect the extent of its capabilities in mobilisation and social resilience. Vietnamese officials are knowledgeable about and capable of handling the complex issues associated with organising large numbers of people. Furthermore, the Vietnamese people are willing to cooperate with official directions, even at the cost of losing their freedom and economic interests, it said.
The article added that Vietnam’s achievements in reaching a state where restrictions can now be relaxed shows strong social resilience and governance capable of handling emergencies./.
It said COVID-19 has been a test for all countries worldwide. Despite lacking a large public health system or strong financial capacity, Vietnam used a different approach to effectively contain the disease.
Its countermeasures reflect the extent of its capabilities in mobilisation and social resilience. Vietnamese officials are knowledgeable about and capable of handling the complex issues associated with organising large numbers of people. Furthermore, the Vietnamese people are willing to cooperate with official directions, even at the cost of losing their freedom and economic interests, it said.
The article added that Vietnam’s achievements in reaching a state where restrictions can now be relaxed shows strong social resilience and governance capable of handling emergencies./.