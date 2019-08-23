Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (third, right) visits the Vietnamese Formula 1 circuit project in Hanoi on August 23 (Photo: VNA)

– Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the construction site of the Vietnamese Formula 1 circuit project in Hanoi on August 23, voicing his belief that once taking place, the race will attract the world’s attention.PM Morrison, who is on an official visit from August 22 to 24, also noted that the F1 race Vietnam Grand Prix, slated for April 2020, will make Vietnam, as well as Hanoi, known on the world’s sports map.The event will attract thousands of foreign travellers and speed aficionados, which will in turn promote the development of high-end hotels and restaurants and also show the Vietnamese people’s hospitality.The success of the F1 race in Hanoi will help affirm Vietnam’s capability of organising world-class events, along with the country’s economic growth success, he said.The PM also expressed his delight that many Australian businesses are coordinating with the race’s organisers, adding that he believes this cooperation will be fruitful, thereby demonstrating the increasingly strong and effective relations between Australia and Vietnam.Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of Vingroup Nguyen Viet Quang said carrying out this project, his firm has received cooperation from foreign partners, including those from Australia such as Australian Grand Prix Corporation – the organiser of the F1 race in the country, and the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport.Quang believed that the success of the Vietnam Grand Prix will be one of the demonstrations of the sound friendship between the two countries.Work on the Hanoi circuit officially kicked off on March 20 and is scheduled to be completed before the end of this year. -VNA