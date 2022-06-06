People in Vinh Hai commune, Soc Trang's Vinh Chau town plant new forest. (Photo: VNA)



Soc Trang (VNA) – Three communes in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang will benefit from an Austria-funded project on strengthening climate resilience launched on June 6.



The first phase of the project on strengthening climate resilience of coastal communities in the Mekong Delta will receive funding worth half a million EURO (537,080 USD) from the Austrian Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology via Bread for the World (BfdW).



It will be carried out in the coastal communes of Lai Hoa, Vinh Hai and Lac Hoa in Vinh Chau town until November 2024.



Addressing the launch ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Chau Tran Tri Van said the project aims to plant 105 hectares of mangrove forests and build 1km of bamboo embankments in the town’s coastal areas.



It will also provide training for local people to help them build sustainable livelihoods, promote protection of mangrove forests, develop a network and an alliance to foster mangrove livelihood co-management in an effort to minimise climate change impacts and improve climate resilience for coastal communities, he said./.