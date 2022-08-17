Society Vietnam seeks strengthening financial resources to advance gender equality Regulators, civil society organisations and the private sector put forth various recommendations to strengthen financial resources to promote gender equality in Vietnam during a conference in Hanoi on August 17.

Society PM emphasises training of high-quality human resources for agriculture Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed the importance of developing high-quality human resources for agriculture, while attending an innovation event and job fair of the Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA) in Hanoi on August 17.

Society Nearly 460,000 people test knowledge on Vietnam-Laos relations through online quiz Nearly 460,000 people participated in an online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations after nine weeks to August 15, the organising board of the contest said at its meeting in Hanoi on August 16.

Society Hanoi greening urban roads Together with contributing to the implementation of the Government’s target to plant 1 billion trees during the 2021-25 period, Hanoi is stepping up tree planting along urban roads and aims to plant up to 250,000 this year.