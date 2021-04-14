Society Seven defendants in Phu Tho ethanol case file appeals Seven defendants and one unit whose rights and obligations were associated with the Phu Tho ethanol plant case have filed appeals after the Hanoi People’s Court passed judgement a month ago.

Society Drug trafficker caught in Dien Bien A man was arrested on April 13 in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien for smuggling 30 bricks of heroin weighing 10.5kg, according to the provincial police.

Society COVID-19 prevention prioritised at Hung Kings Temple Festival For the Hung Kings Temple Festival to take place safely and efficiently this year, authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho has directed relevant units to build detailed plans ensuring conditions to thoroughly implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Society National governance, public administration improve: PAPI report The 2020 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index - PAPI Report on Vietnam was released on April 14, reflecting an incremental improvement in national governance and public administration performance during the 2016-2021 government term.