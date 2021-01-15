Culture - Sports HCM City’s Tet Viet festival to honour traditional values The 2021 Tet Viet (Vietnamese Tet) festival is slated for January 21-24 in HCM City, honouring cultural values and cuisine, as well as customs and anecdotes during the country’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to complete infrastructure for SEA Games 31 by Sept. 30 Projects to improve facilities serving the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi are underway and scheduled to be completed by September 30, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.