Exhibition features paintings by people with autism
A painting exhibition by artists with autism will open today at Megan Gallery in Hanoi.
A painting by Vu Do Tuan Duy.
The exhibition entitled Sac Mau - Nhung Manh Ghep (The Pieces of Colours) shows some 40 paintings by To Do Huong Giang, Nguyen Van Duy, Vu Do Tuan Duy, Nguyen Trung Hieu, Pham Quang Huy and Nguyen Danh Lam.
The artists are aged from 13 to 22 years old and have learned to paint at a charity painting class run by artist Luong Giang.
"Almost all autistic people have difficulties in communication," said Giang.
"So each of them chooses a unique way to express his or her thoughts and feelings about family, friends and the world around them.
"The paintings with themes of the natural landscape, animation characters and memories are made by rich imaginations and romantic souls. They are also truthful reflections about the world helping painters express their passion in drawing," she said.
The 14 year-old Huong Giang is the only girl in the group and started to learn painting in the class early last year.
She has since fallen in love with painting and paints on everything she can.
"In the first class, I was worried about her," said Giang's mother. "My daughter surprised our family after nearly one year learning painting in the classroom.
"She likes the painting class very much and she always wants to go there every Friday. We thank teacher Giang and other teachers at the class for helping my child and other people with autism have the chance to paint."
The oldest painter is 22-year-old Hieu. Five years old, he first learned to speak and express his basic needs thanks to great support from his parents and teachers.
He is interested in music and painting and has studied in the class in 2018.
The exhibition aims to make a contribution to career guidance for autistic people and encourage family with autistic children to help them show their talents.
The exhibition runs until February 28 at 299 Trung Kinh street, Cau Giay district./.