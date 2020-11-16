Society Vietnam should take urgent action in face of natural disasters: WB The World Bank (WB) recently released a report in which it called on the Vietnamese Government to take urgent action to ensure future growth in the face of natural disaster risks.

Society Minister calls for drastic response to Storm Vamco Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has asked localities and competent agencies to undertake a sweeping response to Storm Vamco, which entered the East Sea on the morning of November 12 and has been erratic and unpredictable.

Society Storm Etau claims two lives in central region Two deaths have been reported as storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind and heavy rains, according to the standing office of the central steering committee for natural disaster control.

Environment USAID launches new campaign against illegal wildlife trade The US Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with Vietnam CITES Management Authority, launched a campaign on November 11 called “Ngung tao nghiep” (Stop karma), to call for an end to the illegal trade of ivory and pangolin scales in Vietnam.