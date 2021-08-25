AVERP project honours successful agricultural enterprises in reducing GHG emissions
The ThaiBinh Seed company has won the first prize of the the AgResults Vietnam Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Pilot (AVERP) project with reward of 750,000 USD.
Chairman of the Thai Binh People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than speaks at the event (Source: baothaibinh.com.vn)Thai Binh (VNA) – The ThaiBinh Seed company has won the first prize of the the AgResults Vietnam Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Pilot (AVERP) project with reward of 750,000 USD.
An Dinh Technology Development and Investment Ltd. Won the second prize and receive 400,000 USD, while the Seed Joint Stock Company for Food Crop bagged the third prize with 200,000 USD.
An award ceremony was held on August 25, during which the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development also presented certificates of merit to one collective and one individual, while the Thai Binh People’s Committee honoured one collective and nine individual with outstanding performance in implementing the AVERP project.
The AVERP project is funded by the Netherlands Development Organisation in northern Thai Binh province in the 2016-2021 period. It aims to seek advanced technologies, tools and solutions to rice production with an aim to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thus improving livelihood for farmers and contributing to environmental protection and climate change mitigation.
It is implemented in two phases, involving 47,762 farmer households and 85 co-operatives with 4,937 hectares of farm.
The project has helped reduce GHG emission by 0.5 tonne per hectare of rice farm and increase productivity by 0.2 tonne per hectare.
The project’s technology packages also contributed to cut 15 percent of cost for farmers.
Chairman of the Thai Binh People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than highly valued the effectiveness of the project in Thai Binh’s rice production, opening a new, safe, sustainable and effective development orientation for the province’s rice sector.
Head of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Nhu Cuong said that on the foundation of the project’s results in Thai Binh, the department will assign award-winning firms to continue to expand the model to other localities.
The department will also coordinate with other international organisations to seek new orientations and advanced solutions to the agricultural sector, he added./.