Ba Na Hills Golf Club wins two prizes at World Golf Awards
Ba Na Hills Golf Club won two titles at the World Golf Awards 2020, including 'Asia's Best Golf Course' and 'Vietnam's Best Golf Course'. (Photos courtesy of Sun Group)
Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - The 18-hole Ba Na Hills Golf Club in the central city of Da Nang has won two titles at the World Golf Awards 2020, namely 'Asia's Best Golf Course' and 'Vietnam's Best Golf Course'.
The seventh World Golf Awards Gala ceremony marks the fourth consecutive year the Ba Na Hills Golf Club, designed by Sun Group and managed by IMG, won two titles at the event.
Besides this, at the World Golf Awards 2016, it was voted as the 'World's Best New Golf Course', the same year the course was created.
“This is really a great achievement of Ba Na Hills Golf Club when it has won these awards for four consecutive years despite the fierce competition," said Christ Frost, managing director of the World Golf Awards.
“However, the victory with the highest number of votes is the clear proof of Ba Na Hills Golf Club's exceptional service quality. Especially, these votes are cast by experts of the golf industry and customers who experienced golf products of this golf club,” he added.
In September, Ba Na Hills Golf Club won the Travellers' Choice Awards from Tripadvisor and was listed among the 10 most attractive outdoor destinations with the best service quality in the world.
General Manager of Ba Na Hills Golf Club, Tim Haddon, said: "We are extremely glad to win the world's most prestigious golf awards. Especially, this is the fourth consecutive time that Ba Na Hills Golf Club has won famous awards from World Gold Awards. While Asia has been witnessing the surge in quantity and quality of regional golf courses in recent years, these awards really show the recognition and exceptional and proud achievements. It can be said that in the context of the current pandemic outbreak, Việt Nam has become one of the safest countries and destinations in the world and we hope to welcome golfers to Ba Na Hills Golf Club where they can experience the breathtaking beauty of the landscape and premium service quality."
Designed by former world No 1 Luke Donald, Ba Na Hills Golf Club is a course located in the heart of the green virgin forest at the base of the Ba Na Mountain.
Besides being the only golf course in Da Nang to feature a lighting system on all 18 holes, Ba Na Hills Golf Club has classy driving ranges including 18 golf practice mats, with special areas for the short game, a golf academy, restaurant, bar, and luxurious VIP dining room. The course was also ranked 89th among the world's 100 greatest golf courses by Golf Digest.
Donald also showed his pride when his "brainchild" was highly appreciated by critics.
“Located in the heart of a virgin forest and mighty mountain, this golf course has not only the great beauty but also the ideal terrain for golfers to challenge themselves," he said.
Winning titles of World Golf Awards for five consecutive years, the Ba Na Hills Golf Club has affirmed its standing in the mind of lovers of this noble game and improved its reputation in the Vietnamese and regional golf tourism sector./.