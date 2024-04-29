Society Training course under RoK-funded mine action project concludes The pre-deployment training course for captains and technicians of the mine action for the Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Peace Village project (KVPVP) wrapped up in Hanoi on April 28.

Society Prime Minister examines expressway projects in central region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the implementation of some expressway projects in the central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, and Binh Dinh on April 29.

Society Vietnamese in Macau share joy of 49th national reunification anniversary The Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China) in coordination with the Vietnamese People Association in the Macau Special Administrative Region held a musical exchange on April 28 to mark the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the national reunification (April 30).

Society Vietnamese in Laos proud of homeland’s achievements Over 49 years since the glorious victory on April 30, 1975 that led to the liberation of the South and the national reunification, Vietnam has obtained outstanding achievements and become a source of pride for all Vietnamese, including those in Laos.