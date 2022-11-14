Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing smart cities to better serve people
Practicality, efficiency, and closer links between the government and the people to better serve individuals and businesses are the basic goals within Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Smart City project.
In the first phase, the Smart City Operations Centre of Vung Tau City will pilot a number of smart city services. Practical effects have already been seen in the field of tourism.
The construction of a smart city in the province takes e-government as its core, to improve the effectiveness of State management and administrative reform, and improve the business investment environment and quality of life of local residents.
Ba Ria-Vung Tau has set a target of approaching standards for smart cities in the region and the world in key respects by 2030, including smart economy, smart governance, smart transportation, smart residents, and civilised living./.