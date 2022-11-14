In the first phase, the Smart City Operations Centre of Vung Tau City will pilot a number of smart city services. Practical effects have already been seen in the field of tourism.

The construction of a smart city in the province takes e-government as its core, to improve the effectiveness of State management and administrative reform, and improve the business investment environment and quality of life of local residents.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has set a target of approaching standards for smart cities in the region and the world in key respects by 2030, including smart economy, smart governance, smart transportation, smart residents, and civilised living./.

