Ba Ria-Vung Tau hosts 21st National Film Festival
The 21st National Film Festival opened in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 23, drawing the participation of actresses, directors and filmmakers from across the country, and foreign delegates.
The 21st National Film Festival draws the participation of actresses, directors and filmmakers from across the country. (Photo: VOV)
Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – The 21st National Film Festival opened in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 23, drawing the participation of actresses, directors and filmmakers from across the country, and foreign delegates.
The Vietnam Film Festival is a chance to introduce new films of the Vietnamese cinema to the public and honour the excellent works, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said at the opening ceremony.
It also creates a chance to exchange and enhance experiences between artists, filmmakers, producers, distributors and cultural managers. It’s an important event to boost the development and integration of the national cinema industry, he added.
Themed “Building a Vietnamese cinema industry with humanity, creativity and integration", the five-day festival will praise the films showing creativity, national identity, humanity, distinguished artistic expression and international integration, according to the film festival’s organising board.
As many as 74 in the categories of motion picture, documentary and science and cartoons will vie for the Golden Lotus awards.
On the sidelines of the festival are film weeks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, an exchange between artists and audience, an exhibition on Vietnamese sea and islands through the lens of cinema, and free film screenings.
The National Film Festival was first launched in 1980 in Hanoi. It has been held every three years since then in different localities./.