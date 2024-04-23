Society Dien Bien province's tourism sector aspires to "take off" The northern mountainous province of Dien Bien aims to become a national cultural, historical and ecological tourism hub by 2050, towards international standards with strong growth of trade services.

Society Infographic Q1 2024: 51.3 million workers employed 51.3 million people in Vietnam aged 15 and above were employed during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 174,100 compared to 2023, or 0.34 percent. The unemployment rate among the country’s working-age population has fallen by 2.24% compared to the same period last year.

Society Training course opened for mine action workers A pre-deployment training course for captains and technicians of the mine action for the Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Peace Village project was opened in Hanoi on April 22.

Society Exhibition spotlights significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory Nearly 150 documents and artifacts highlighting the significance, stature, and value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory will be displayed at an exhibition slated for April 25 at the Vietnam National Museum of History.