Society Vietnamese community in Eastern Europe joins hands in COVID-19 fight Overseas Vietnamese in Eastern Europe have worked to raise funds and collect medical supplies and equipment as part of efforts to support people in the homeland in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Society Enterprises ensure employees’ safety amidst Covid-19 outbreak Statistics from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs showed more than 320 enterprises have temporarily halted their operation amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak. To protect workers who remain at work, the labour sector and enterprises have been deploying preventive measures.

Society COVID-19: Agribank hands over 800 mln VND to Vinh Phuc The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) on February 21 handed over 800 million VND (about 34,400 USD) to the Vinh Phuc provincial chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front in support of the fight against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the locality.

Society Court reduces penalty for ex-official involved in VSS’s wrongdoings The High-level People’s Court in Hanoi on February 21 reduced sentences for three defendants, including former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Bach Hong, while upholding penalties for three others involved in violations at the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).