Tourists flock to Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) - With a favourable geographical position and rich tourism resources, the northern mountainous province of Bac Giang boasts great potential for tourism development and is becoming a new and attractive destination for domestic and foreign tourists.



Bac Giang is geographically located near the capital city of Hanoi, airport, seaport, and an international border gate. It is connected with domestic economic and tourism hubs including Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Lang Son, and Thai Nguyen; and economic and tourism centres in Southeast China such as Pingxiang and Nanning by important transport routes both by road, railway, and waterway.

The locality also has many valuable humanistic and natural tourism resources that can be exploited and developed like cultural - spiritual, historical - cultural, ecological - resort tourism, among others.

As an ancient land with a long history and culture, the province currently has 2,237 historical and cultural relics in which there are 735 ranked relics, including five special national-level monuments and clusters, 93 national-leve monuments, 608 provincial-level relics.

The locality has established a number of tourist sites and attractions in Bac Giang City and some districts such as Tay Yen Tu eco-spiritual tourist area in Son Dong district, Ban Ven eco-tourism area in Yen The district.

The province has strengthened service areas, hotel accommodation with 2-star and 3-star standards in Bac Giang city and Viet Yen and Luc Nam districts. It has also formed a model of community tourism cooperatives associated with fruit trees in Luc Ngan district, and developed spiritual tourism products.



Since 2021, the locality has recognised four more tourist attractions, bringing the total in the area to 13. The province has 445 business establishments providing tourist accommodation services, of which there are 10 3-star hotels and one 4-star hotel.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Mai Son said that from now to 2025, Bac Giang province will focus on improving the quality of tourism planning, and make plans to capture potential tourist areas to manage and attract investment in tourism development.

The locality is actively establishing four main tourism products, namely cultural - spiritual tourism; ecotourism – leisure tourism; entertainment, sports (golf) tourism; and community-based tourism associated with fruit tree areas, traditional craft villages, agricultural products, rural areas and cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO.

The province also has actively attracted and selected potential investors to pour money into large projects, build restaurants, hotels, high-class commercial centres, cultural and sports works associated with tourism development and promoted once commune, one product (OCOP) programme, and other types of eco-tourism and leisure.

The province aims to attract 3 million tourists and earn three trillion VND (127 million USD) and create jobs for 6,000 labourers by 2025/.

VNA