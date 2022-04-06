Videos Kate Festival listed as national intangible cultural heritage The Kate Festival of the Cham ethnic people in the south central province of Binh Thuan has been included on a list of national intangible cultural heritages, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Nine young golfers of the national golf team will represent Vietnam at SEA Games 31, the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) announced at a press conference in Hanoi on April 5.