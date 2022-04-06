Bac Giang province ready for badminton matches of SEA Games
Bac Giang province, the host of badminton matches of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), has basically completed preparations and is now ready for the regional sports event.
Ngyen Trong Bac, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the matches will take place at the province’s gymnasium in Dinh Ke ward of Bac Giang city from May 16 to 22. This 4,500-seat gymnasium meets international standards and is one of the most modern of its kind in the northern region.
To prepare for the Games, the province has spent nearly 10 billion VND (437,300 USD) on upgrading this venue and procuring new equipment, he said, adding that communications activities have also been promoted, with statues of Saola - the mascot of Sea Games 31, banners, and posters placed across Bac Giang city.
The provincial Department of Health and relevant agencies has selected 20 health care personnel and arranged sufficient medical supplies for the event.
Meanwhile, the recruitment of volunteers has been carried out since March. Muong Thanh Bac Giang Hotel, where athletes will stay while competing here, has also geared up itself for serving delegations, according to Bac.
As many as 127 athletes from eight countries, namely Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, are expected to compete in badminton.
The official said this is the first time Bac Giang province hosts a regional sports event, and it pledges to create the best possible conditions for the Games.
Aside from the main venue in Hanoi, Bac Giang is one of the 11 other localities that will host competitions of the 31st SEA Games, slated for May 12 - 23.
The Games, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact.
At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, Vietnam finished second in the medal standings, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, following the hosts the Philippines./.