Business Vietnamese, Indian firms seek to boost cooperation in electricals, electronics Representatives of hundreds of Vietnamese enterprises operating in the electricals and electronics industries, and those from the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) gathered in Hanoi on December 5 for a meeting jointly held by Invest Global and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam.

Videos Coffee exports hoped to set new record Vietnam’s coffee exports in 2023 are expected to break the record of 4 billion USD in export value set in the previous year.

Business Ample room remains for HCM City - St. Petersburg cooperation: Forum There remains ample room and potential for Ho Chi Minh City and Saint Petersburg City of Russia to increase trade turnover and expand investment cooperation in digital transformation, manufacturing and processing industry, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and education, heard a business forum in HCM City on December 5.

Business Hoa Binh exports first batch of “Dien” pomelos to US The first batch of “Dien” pomelos weighing 16 tonnes, part of an order of 48 tonnes, from Luong Son district, the northern province of Hoa Binh, was exported to the US on December 5.