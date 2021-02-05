Bac Lieu: 838 mln USD earmarked for anti-erosion efforts by 2030
The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has earmarked nearly 19.3 trillion VND (838 million USD) to respond to river and coastal erosion by 2030, according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu.
The province has been suffering severe erosion along its riverbanks and coastline, putting people’s life and property at risk.
It plans to complete a total of 27 anti-erosion projects by 2025, including 16 river and nine coastal projects, while the other two will be for residential relocation and repairing and upgrading transport projects.
Twenty-three more projects are scheduled to finish by 2030, including 27 on the prevention of river erosion, one for residential relocation, and another fixing and renovating transport projects.
Thieu has requested that local districts closely cooperate with relevant departments and agencies to inspect high-risk riverside and coastal areas, set up warning signs, and produce timely response plans. People at risk will also be encouraged and supported to move from these areas, he added.
Local districts have also been asked to coordinate with the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment and others to strictly punish illegal sand miners in coastal areas./.