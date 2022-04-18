Health Nearly 1,000 Hanoi sixth graders vaccinated against COVID-19 Nearly 1,000 sixth grade students aged 11 years old to 11 years and 10 months old in Hanoi’s districts of Ha Dong, Phu Xuyen and Soc Son were vaccinated against the COVID-19 on April 16.

Health COVID-19: new cases on April 16 number 18,470 A total 18,470 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 15 to 4pm April 16, according to the Ministry of Health. ​

Health HCM City starts COVID-19 vaccination for 5-under-12 children Ho Chi Minh City on April 16 started to vaccinate children aged from 5 to under 12 against COVID-19, with 109 vaccination stations set up across the city.

Culture - Sports Spectators at SEA Games 31’s games not required to take COVID-19 tests Spectators watching competitions in person during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will not be required to take COVID-19 tests before enter the stadiums, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on April 16 regarding COVID-19 control measures during the regional sport event