Bac Lieu begins COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-12
The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on April 18 started to vaccinate children aged from 5 to under 12 against COVID-19.
A child in Bac Lieu receives the jab. (Photo: VNA)
According to the provincial Centre for Disease Control, about 106,000 children of the targeted age group will be inoculated. They will be injected with Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, with a dose of 0.25ml.
On the day, 6,400 doses of Moderna vaccine were distributed to eight vaccination units in Bac Lieu.
Director of the provincial Department of Health Bui Quoc Nam said the health sector has thoroughly prepared for the vaccination rollout for children to ensure safety under instructions issued by the Ministry of Health./.