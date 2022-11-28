Culture - Sports Restoring popularity of silk products The diversity of modern textiles and garments has made traditional silk weaving and silk products lose their favoured position in the market. Ensuring silk weaving regains its foothold is a major concern for traditional silk aficionados.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, RoK foster literature connections A Vietnam-Korea literature conference was held on November 25 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Culture - Sports Event held in India to introduce Vietnamese culture The Vietnamese Embassy in India recently held an event introducing the culture of Vietnam, as part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.