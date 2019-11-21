Bac Lieu culture-tourism week kicks off
The Bac Lieu culture-tourism week kicked off in Bac Lieu city, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on November 20.
-
Le Quang Tung, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism delivers a speech at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates attend the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Art performances welcome the event (Photo: VNA)
-
Art performances at the event (Photo: VNA)
-
Art performances at the event (Photo: VNA)
-
Art performances at the event (Photo: VNA)