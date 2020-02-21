Business Pork market suffers from African swine fever Vietnam’s domestic pork supplies could fall by 20 to 35 percent this year as a consequence of African swine fever, according to the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development (IPSARD).

Business PM instructs building socio-economic scenarios in COVID-19 epidemic context Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed ministries, sectors and localities to quickly build their own development scenarios in accordance with the development of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in order to mitigate the impact of the epidemic while striving to fulfill set targets.

Business Japan supports HCM City to develop urban infrastructure Japan on February 21 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam’s southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen the city’s urban railway management capacity.

Business Vietnam to simplify customs checks Vietnam plans to hasten the reform of customs checks to save time and costs for businesses and facilitate trade.