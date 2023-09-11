Videos Former imperial capital moves to cut plastic waste Tourism has contributed to the overall growth of Vietnam’s economy over recent years, but its development has at times been accompanied by an increase in plastic waste at tourist sites. In a bid to limit the amount of plastic waste generated, the former imperial capital of Hue has introduced a Code of Conduct for both local residents and visitors.

Society Slovak Constitution Day observed in HCM City A get-together to celebrate the 31st anniversary of Slovak Constitution Day (September 1, 1992 - 2023) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on September 9, demonstrating solidarity and friendship between the people of HCM City and Slovakia.

Society Vietnamese women federation in Europe launched Nearly 400 women representing Vietnamese women's unions in nearly 20 European countries attended a founding congress of the Vietnamese Women Federation (VWF) in Europe, which was held in Prague, the Czech Republic on September 9.

Society Vietnamese Festival held in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture A Vietnamese Festival was held in Yokohama, the capital city of Kanagawa Prefecture of Japan on September 9, drawing a large number of visitors.