Bac Lieu to increase patrols over IUU fishing
The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has recorded no violations related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing since 2021.
A fishing vessel operating in Bac Lieu waters (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Van Muoi attributed the result to the province’s efforts to mobilise the whole political system to get engaged in the fight against IUU.
Attention has been also paid to stepping up the dissemination of laws to improve the awareness of ship owners, captains and fishermen about IUU fishing prevention and control.
As a result, 100% of ship owners and captains have signed a commitment not to conduct IUU fishing.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tan Can said that to continue the effective implementation of the European Commission’s recommendations on this issue, the provincial steering committee for IUU prevention and control will diversify forms of dissemination to popularise the Fisheries Law to fishermen, and support owners in installing the vessel monitoring system.
The province will also increase patrols and inspections to promptly detect and strictly punish IUU fishing violations in accordance with regulations, added Can./.