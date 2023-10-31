Business Science, technology enable agriculture to make breakthrough Vietnam is currently a major producer of agricultural products, an achievement greatly attributable to science and technology, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Green production now inevitable for Vietnamese exporters Business transition in adaptation to a low-carbon consumption trend is inevitable for Vietnamese exporters who, in turn, should consider it a great opportunity to form relevant long-term visions and investments.

Business Vietnam anticipating opportunities of semiconductor industry Thorough preparations, especially in human resources training, are needed for Vietnam to anticipate opportunities of the semiconductor industry expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming time.

Business Ample room for investment in Mekong Delta: Official The Mekong Delta region, the country’s rice and fruit granary, holds huge potential for further investment in agriculture, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said on October 30.