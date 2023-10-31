Bamboo Airway adjusts flight network from November
Bamboo Airways has revised its plan to operate domestic and international flights until March 30 next year. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Bamboo Airways has revised its plan to operate domestic and international flights until March 30 next year to mobilise resources for stable operation during the peak season of the year's end and traditional Lunar New Year 2024.
As for the domestic routes, the airline maintains stable operation of flights connecting major cities such as Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang, and others linking such localities as Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi, Hue, Nha Trang Da Lat, Quy Nhon, and Con Dao.
It also announced the suspension of several international routes to prioritise operation efficiency, including Ho Chi Minh City – Sydney/Melbourne (Australia), Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – Frankfurt (Germany), and Ho Chi Minh City – Singapore from November 4, Hanoi – Bangkok/Narita (Japan)/Taipei (China’s Taiwan) from November 8, and Ho Chi Minh City – Bangkok from November 21.
Earlier, the service on the Hanoi – London Gatwich (the UK)/Incheon (the Republic of Korea) routes were halted from October.
Bamboo Airways committed itself to ensuring legitimate rights of passengers affected by flight disruptions by strengthening its personnel to handle requests like flight rescheduling or fare refunds as soon as possible.
The routes that are not subject to adjustment will continue to operate as usual. Tickets can be purchased online through the airline’s website, mobile app or directly from ticket offices and sales agents.
Representative from the airline said along with stabilising flight schedules, it is working to train its employees and ensure maintenance of its equipment and facilities to deliver the best services to customers during peak periods./.