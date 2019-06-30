The Ministry of Transport has agreed on the need for Bamboo Airways, a subsidiary of FLC Group, to increase its fleet to 30 aircraft by 2023 after considering opinions of relevant parties.



According to experts, an airline needs to have a fleet of at least 25 – 30 planes so as to operate stably and efficiently. Therefore, the ministry showed its support for the increase of Bamboo Airways fleet from 10 to 30 by 2023.



This carrier reported that since its first flight took off on January 16 this year, it has operated more than 6,600 flights on 24 routes to 15 domestic airports, carrying 800,000 passengers.-VNA