This is also the first regular direct fight to Europe conducted by the carrier this year, as part of its plan to expand the international network in the time ahead.

Initially, there will be two flights per week between Hanoi and Frankfurt. The frequency will be increased based on market demand.

Apart from Frankfurt, the airline plans to open flights to other German economic hubs like Berlin and Munich.

Following the launch of the route, Bamboo Airways will organise an investment promotion week in Europe, beginning in Germany./.

VNA