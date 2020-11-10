Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - New carrier Bamboo Airways has been licensed by the US Department of Transportation to carry passengers and cargo between Vietnam and the US, its representative said on November 10.



Accordingly, it will use wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to fly directly from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to international airports in the US, including those in Los Angeles and San Francisco.



In the coming time, the airline will seek licenses from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other relevant agencies of the US.



Bamboo Airways Deputy General Director Nguyen Ngoc Trong said depending on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and market conditions, the carrier will launch direct flights to the US in late 2020 at the earliest or early 2021.



Experts said the potential of the aviation market between the two countries is very huge with nearly 700,000 turns of passengers each year.



According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the opening of the Vietnam-US direct flights proves the capacity of not only Bamboo Airways but also the Vietnamese aviation sector, helping to tighten comprehensive ties between the two countries./.