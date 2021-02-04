A Bamboo Airways flight (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Bamboo Airways on February 4 operated its first flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Rach Gia city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, using Embraer 195 aircraft.



The carrier plans to operate seven flights per week in the route, with flight frequency to be adjusted depending on demands.



Detail flight schedules are available at Bamboo Airways’ website at https://www.bambooairways.com/, mobile app Bamboo Airways and ticket sale offices nationwide.



On the occasion of the launching of the new route, the carrier offers various promotions, including ticket fare from 199,000 per leg for flights departing from now to February 8, along with 10kg of checked-in baggage free-of-charge. Customers buy tickets for two or more will receive one free for each bought until February 8.



Bamboo Airways will also be the first carrier to operate flights on Hanoi-Rach Gia route from February 7.



Rach Gia is a tourist city connected with many famous landmarks such as Ha Tien beach, Phu Quoc pearl island, Hai Tac island, Nam Du archipelago, Ba Lua archipelago, Tre island, Phu Tu island, which is considered as the artery land of Kien Giang with convenient traffic and mild climate./.