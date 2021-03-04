Ban flowers in full bloom in Hanoi
During springtime, Hanoi’s streets become increasingly opulent thanks to the pristine beauty of Ban flowers in full bloom. (Photo: VNA)
Although they originate from the northwestern mountain region, Ban flowers have been grown in Hanoi along Hoang Dieu, Bac Son, Giang Vo, and Nguyen Chi Thanh streets for a long time. (Photo: VNA)
The season of Ban flowers starts in December and ends in late February. The flowers can be white, or pink, but the majority are purple. (Photo: VNA)
Some Hanoi streets are dressed with the purple color of the flowers. (Photo: VNA)
Ban flowers are scentless. Each flower consists of four to five petals, pink pistil and purple veins. A Ban tree is two to six meters tall. It has rough, grey bark and abundant long branches. (Photo: VNA)
It is a great chance to enjoy a peaceful and fresh atmosphere when strolling along the Hanoi streets where Ban Flowers are in full bloom. (Photo: VNA)
It is said that Ban flower symbolizes sincerity, faithfulness and constancy in love. The Ban flowers can also be eaten as salad or boiled dishes accompanying with some specialties of ethnic minority groups. (Photo: VNA)