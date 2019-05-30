Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has piloted no-smoking areas in six districts and organized a march encouraging smokers to quit.



The quit smoking march started their journey along roads surrounding Bangkok City Hall, as part of the activities celebrating World No Tobacco Day on May 31.



According to 2018 data from the National Statistical Office, some 50,000 Thai people die every year from smoking, or 140 daily, causing 75 billion baht in economic losses. The average age of new smokers has also been dropped to 15 from 17 years old.



The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration this year has piloted strict no-smoking areas at Bangkok Bus Terminals, Don Muang Airport, Taling Chan Floating Market, Silom Road, Chatuchak 2 Market and Victory Monument.



It has also organized activities in six schools, including Sam Sen Nok and Wat Lat Phrao Schools, to discourage students from starting the habit.



Members of the general public wishing to quit smoking can get help at 68 Bangkok Health Service Centers, at any BMA-run hospitals or by calling the 1600 24-hour hotline.-NNT/VNA