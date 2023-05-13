Business Second batch of VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrive in US VinFast, a subordinate automaker of private conglomerate Vingroup, announced the arrival of its second shipment of electric vehicles, consisting of 1,879 VF 8 vehicles, at the Port of Benicia in California.

Business Artificial reef placement proves useful in Ca Mau province After more than three years, a project on placing artificial reefs to protect and enrich fishery resources in combination with tourism development off the southernmost province of Ca Mau has recorded initial encouraging results.

Business Mekong Delta well positioned to receive FDI inflows The Mekong Delta region, located on the maritime route in the centre of the ASEAN region, has great potential to draw strong investment waves from countries, especially neighbouring nations.