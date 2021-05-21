Health Health Ministry continues allocating COVID-19 vaccines The Ministry of Health announced on May 21 that it had allocated COVID-19 vaccines to centres for disease control in cities and provinces, armed and public security forces, hospitals, universities, and ministry units.

Health Vietnam detects 50 COVID-19 infections on May 21 morning Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were documented over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 21, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam records 24 new domestic COVID-19 cases Vietnam documented 24 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on May 21, the Ministry of Health said.