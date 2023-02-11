Business SMEs show limited engagement in circular economy Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have showed their limited participation in circular economy for both subjective and objective reasons, mostly related to resources, awareness, capacity and vision for benefits of circular economy, said Director of the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED) Asso. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan.

Business Red River Delta development conference to take place on Feb. 12 A conference on the development of the Hong (Red River) Delta region under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will be organised on February 12 in the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city.

Business Vietnam’s rice exports predicted to drop in 2023 Vietnam’s rice exports are predicted to reach just 6 million tonnes this year, lower than last year's figure due to limited supply and inventories, said businesses.

Business Measures sought to promote farm produce exports through northern border gates The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the People’s Committee of the northern border province of Lao Cai on February 10 jointly held an agricultural product connection forum, which focused on seeking ways to promote farm produce trade between Vietnam and China.