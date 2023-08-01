Society Report on Hanoi railway station planning published A report on the planning of railway routes and stations in Hanoi was published by the Transport Design Consultancy Corporation (TEDI) and the Centre for Transport Development and Investment Consulting (CCTDI).

Videos Last victim’s body in Lam Dong landslide discovered The last body of the four victims killed in the July 30 landslide on Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, was found at noon on July 31, local authorities reported.

Society Requiem for fallen Vietnamese soldiers held in Germany The Tan Trao Association in Germany on July 30 organised a requiem for Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggles to defend and reunite the homeland as part of a meeting to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society Ninh Thuan effectively implements three national target programmes The south-central province of Ninh Thuan is rolling out solutions to solve difficulties to effectively implement three national target programmes for the 2021-2025 period.