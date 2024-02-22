Beautiful route to Ta Xua Peak
The Ta Xua Mountain Range in Tram Tau district, Yen Bai province, sits at an altitude of 2,865 metres above sea level and is one of the highest peaks in Vietnam. The route to the peak is rated by adventure tour companies at difficulty level 4 (challenging) out of 5 rating levels.
Trekkers enter the forest of trees on the way to conquering Ta Xua Peak. (Photo: VNP)
A group of Thai trekkers on their way to conquering Ta Xua Peak. (Photo: VNP)
A group of trekkers taking on the climb passes through a bamboo forest. This is a plateau at an altitude of about 2,000 metres above sea level. (Photo: VNP)
The majestic landscape of the Ta Xua Mountain Range in Yen Bai province. (Photo: VNP)
Steep mountain slopes like dinosaur spines loom in a sea of floating clouds on the Ta Xua Mountain Range. (Photo: VNP)