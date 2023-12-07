The Consulate General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City is inaugurated on December 7. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Consulate General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City was inaugurated at No 2/6, Road 31, Binh An Ward, Thu Duc city, on December 7.



Speaking at the ceremony, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Evgeny Shestakov recalled that after gaining independence, Belarus opened its first representative agency in Vietnam in the form of a trade mission in Ho Chi Minh City in 1997, before opening the embassy in Hanoi.

The reopening of the Belarusian consulate general in Ho Chi Minh City reflects the traditional friendship between the people of Belarus and Vietnam, and the potential for cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade and economics, the deputy minister said.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung welcomed the Belarusian Government's expansion of diplomatic representation in Vietnam through the opening of its Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.

The move shows the initiative and importance that the Belarusian Government attaches to the city in promoting multifaceted relations, the official said, adding that the city commits to support and create favourable conditions for the operation of the Consulate General of Belarus.

Dung noted that investment and trade relations between Vietnam and Belarus are currently not commensurate with their potential. Therefore, he hopes that the Consulate General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City will coordinate closely with the city's departments and agencies to bring into full play the advantages and potentials of the two countries.

By November 2023, Belarus had an investment project in Ho Chi Minh City with a total investment capital of 39,000 USD, ranking 102nd out of 120 countries and territories investing in the city.

The same day, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception for Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Shestakov, during which the two sides discussed increasing cultural and people-to-people exchanges along with promoting economic cooperation.

Informing the guest about the city’s socio-economic situation, Hoan said HCM City targets green growth and wants to become an international financial centre.

According to Hoan, investment cooperation between the two sides is not commensurate with their potential. Therefore, he suggested strengthening trade promotion activities, creating opportunities for businesses of the two countries and two localities to cooperate in terms of investment.

For his part, the Belarus diplomat said that he hopes to further enhance cooperation activities in the fields of agriculture, education, health and other industries that suit the interests of Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular.

He believed that the Consulate General of Belarus in HCM City will help to promote cooperative relations in all fields through cooperation programmes with the city and its businesses./.