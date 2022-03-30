Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 30.

Politics Vietnam, Russia boost collaboration in legal affairs Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi received a delegation from the Association of Lawyers of Russia led by its Chairman Sergey Stepashin on March 29.

Politics Vietnam-Cuba ties further strengthened Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has said the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba have been constantly fostered and developed over the past 60 years.

Politics National database to serve asset and income management to be developed Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on March 28 signed Decision No. 390/QD-TTg approving a project to build a national database on asset and income, aiming to promote digitalisation and modernisation in the management of assets and incomes.