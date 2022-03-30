Belarus keen to expand economic cooperation with Vietnam
Belarus is keen to bolster development cooperation with Vietnam, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated when hosting a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Ngu on March 29 to discuss the bilateral relations and development prospects of new cooperation fields.
The European nation stands ready to share its technologies, support the establishment of new enterprises, and build joint ventures manufacturing technical products in Vietnam and boost supply of foodstuffs and fertilisers for the Southeast Asian nation, he added.
Belarusian President Lukashenko voiced his delight at Vietnam’s economic growth and maintenance of a peaceful and stable environment for development amid uncertainties in the region and the world.
He informed the Vietnamese ambassador that Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will visit Vietnam in the coming time to discuss bilateral cooperation in recent years and in the future, affirming that Vietnam will always be a friend of Belarus.
Speaking to local media, the Vietnamese diplomat underlined that Vietnam and Belarus hold huge cooperation potential and may double the bilateral trade turnover, adding that the countries will exert efforts to deepen the bilateral cooperation.
This year marks the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Belarus diplomatic ties (January 24, 1992 - 2022).
Two-way trade exceeded 200 million USD in 2021. Vietnam shipped rubber products, nuts, fish fillets, integrated circuits and canned food to Belarus while importing fertilisers, animal feed, and pharmaceutical products and cosmetics from the European country./.