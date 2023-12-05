Belarusian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Vietnam
Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko will pay an official visit to Vietnam on December 6-9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko will pay an official visit to Vietnam on December 6-9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Vietnam and Belarus set up diplomatic ties in January 1992. Belarus opened its embassy in Vietnam in 1998, and Vietnam’s embassy was set up in Belarus five years later./.