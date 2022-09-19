Belgian party’s Manifesta festival honours late President Ho Chi Minh
The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium has collaborated with the Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB) to hold a series of activities in honour of late President Ho Chi Minh at the party’s recent Manifesta (solidarity) festival in Ostend.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao presents a book about late President Ho Chi Minh to a foreign reader at Manifesta 2022 (Photo: VNA)
A highlight of the series was the launch of a book featuring 48 articles by the late President, which was collected and compiled by Indian historian Vijay Prashad. The book has so far been published in English, French, and Dutch.
As a participant in compiling the book in French, Dominique Meeùs, a member of the PTB, said he felt proud and was moved by its content.
A seminar on the President’s life and career also took place, during which Phan Ngoc Lan, a Vietnamese expat in Belgium, told anecdotes about the Vietnamese hero of national liberation and great man of culture.
The event saw the attendance of representatives of the embassies of Laos, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua in Belgium and the European Union (EU) as well as of a number of workers' parties in Europe.
Lan told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents that he wants to disseminate the great value of Ho Chi Minh's morality, culture and ideology to peace-loving international friends.
A puppet show by Vietnamese artists at the event (Photo: VNA)During the two-day course of the festival on September 17 and 18, the Vietnamese embassy also showcased photos on Vietnam’s liberation and construction causes and introduced the nation’s culture, cuisine, tourism.
This year, the festival attracted nearly 20,000 visitors./.