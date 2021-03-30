World Indonesia police arrest terrorist suspects related to South Sulawesi bombing Police in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province has arrested four terrorist suspects who are allegedly linked to the Islamic State (IS)-affiliated Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terrorist group in Bima city after the suicide bombing in Makassar, South Sulawesi province.

World UNSC shows concern about humanitarian crisis in Syria The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a regular discussion on the humanitarian situation in Syria on March 29 via teleconference under the chair of US Secretary of State Antoby Blinken.

World Embassy keeps close watch on situation in northern Mozambique: ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique has always kept a close watch on the situation relating to terrorist attacks in northern Mozambique, and given advice to Vietnamese citizens in the affected areas.