Society President commends veteran for blood donation mobilisation President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Le Dinh Duat in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan Trung district, praising his effort over the past 23 years in mobilising blood donation.

Society HCM City leader extends congratulations to new President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 19 extended congratulations to Joseph Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the city’s Archdiocese, who has been elected as the new President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam in the 2022-2025 tenure.

Society Vietnamese teacher joins SE Asian colleagues for educational development Ha Anh Phuong, recognised by the Thai Princess' award for outstanding achievements in education, joined her fellow Southeast Asian educators in a forum on October 18 to exchange best practices to recover from the COVID-19 education crisis.